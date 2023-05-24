A free phone application will soon be available to residents of Newton County called the SHERIFFAPP.
Sheriff Shanon Cothran stated that the project to bring this app to Newton County has been in the works some time now and was recently just approved by the Newton County Council.
“The SHERIFFAPP is not something new, it’s been around for awhile,” he said. “We just secured the funding with the Newton County Council to get it here.”
Cothran also mentioned he’s been in contact with other departments that currently utilize the app, and they all seem to thoroughly enjoy its convenience.
“There’s several counties that use it that I follow and I’ve not heard them complain about it at all,” he said. “There’’s not been anything negative and their population seems to really like it.”
The main purpose of the application is to provide easy access to information to the residents of Newton County pertaining to law enforcement activities.
“The goal is to try to get information out to people as reasonably quick as possible,” Cothran stated. “This is going to be a better avenue than social media, because a lot of people don’t use social media. We do an email news group which has grown over the years, but this gives us the avenue to get the information out to basically anyone that has a smartphone and wants the information.”
The app will be fitted with an alert banner that will alert the user of any immediate information like crashes or road closures. There will also be features to submit a tip, an inmate search bar, a sex offender registry as well as information on upcoming news and events.
“It’s really the best thing on the market right now to accomplish what we are trying to accomplish which is to get information out to the public as accurate and as quickly as we can,” Cothran said.
The app is currently still in the development stages for Newton County, but Cothran hopes for it to be available by July 1 of this year. The Sheriff’s Department will have a booth set up at the Newton County Fair this summer with more information on the app, as well as QR codes for residents to scan that will download the app directly to their phone.