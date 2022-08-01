SHELDON, ILLINOIS — Sheldon Fire Department honored former member Lieutenant Chad Busick of the Danville (Illinois) Fire Department at its July 12 meeting, according to information provided.
Lieutenant Busick was a member of the Sheldon Fire Department from 1992 to 1996 before joining Milford Fire from 1996 to 2000 when he joined Danville Fire. His father Tom Busick is a 50 year member and his late grandfather, Ray Busick, was also a 50 year member. Lieutenant Busick was honored for heroic actions taken during a Sept. 4, 2021 residential house fire that was responded to by Danville Fire Department.
On Sept. 4, 2021 Lieutenant Busick re-entered a residential house fire after himself and another firefighter had to retract due to intense heat. He re-entered the home from the front porch through a bedroom window. Upon entry, Lieutenant Busick located and removed the victim from the burning structure. Lieutenant Busick also received a Medal of Valor at the 29th Annual Fire Fighting Medal of Honor awards ceremony on May 10, 2022.
Lieutenant Busick was presented the award honoring his service by Sheldon Fire Chief Jeremy Snodgrass. Eleven members and one apprentice were in attendance along with Lieutenant Busick’s family. A small reception was conducted after.