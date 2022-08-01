Sheldon

Those at the awards presentation included, on the truck in back row: Ken Hrodey and Captain Kevin Mercier; Front Row left to right: Tanner Davenport, Joel Davenport, Scott Demarse, Raymond Poskin, Chief Jeremy Snodgrass, Assistant Chief Jeremy Barrett, Captain Robert Rice, Lieutenant Chad Busick, Tom Busick, Tracie Snyder, Katie Barrett, and Suzanne Snodgrass.

 Photo contributed

SHELDON, ILLINOIS — Sheldon Fire Department honored former member Lieutenant Chad Busick of the Danville (Illinois) Fire Department at its July 12 meeting, according to information provided.

Lieutenant Busick was a member of the Sheldon Fire Department from 1992 to 1996 before joining Milford Fire from 1996 to 2000 when he joined Danville Fire. His father Tom Busick is a 50 year member and his late grandfather, Ray Busick, was also a 50 year member. Lieutenant Busick was honored for heroic actions taken during a Sept. 4, 2021 residential house fire that was responded to by Danville Fire Department.

