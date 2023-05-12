Sheldon

Several fire departments in the area responded to an early morning fire in Sheldon May 12.

 Photo by Carla Waters

SHELDON, ILLINOIS — A Sheldon family escaped an early morning fire at their house May 12.

Sheldon Fire Chief Jeremy Snodgrass said the department was called about 5:45 a.m. that morning for a house fire at 210 W. Grove.

