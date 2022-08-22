COSTILLA

Newton County — The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post completed an investigation in Newton County that culminated in a felony arrest the morning of Aug. 19, according to information from Indiana State Police.

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Leobardo Costilla, of Shelby, Indiana, after an arrest warrant was issued for the following charges: Count 1- Stalking- Level 6 Felony, Count 2- Public Indecency- Class A Misdemeanor, Count 3- Harassment- Class B Misdemeanor.

