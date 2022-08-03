This past weekend the Roselawn Revolution Cheer team competed at the Champion Force Athletics Nationals event in Grand Rapids, Michigan and was successful overall.
The Division 5 team also competed on Sunday and walked away with the National Championship Title.
“This was our debut year as a level 5 team so to place how we did was phenomenal,” said coach Amanda Barcus in an email.
Members of that team include Assistant coach Megan Allen, Gracelyn Barcus, Tori Probst, Kaylee Norris, Paige Becker, Savannah Leininger, Head Coach Amanda Barcus, Rylynn Klemz, Reyna Leininger, Nicole Buckley and Olivia Murdock.
The teams are made up of athletes from several areas including Roselawn, DeMotte, Lowell, Lake Village and Brook.
All three eligible teams made bids to this event based on competition scores from Spring ’21 and ‘Fall 21 seasons.
The Division 3 team competed on July 30 and finished in third place at Nationals.
The Division 4 team competed on July 31. They did not receive placement but had a stellar performance, said Barcus.