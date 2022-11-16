Attorney General Todd Rokita on Tuesday announced a $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution and dispensing of opioids at its stores.
“The opioid crisis has devastated far too many Hoosier families,” he said in a news releases. “We continue working aggressively to hold accountable those companies whose actions have contributed to the opioid epidemic. Further, we are committed to bringing much needed funding to fight the drug crisis in Indiana.”