A waterfowl hike was hosted earlier this year.

The Newton County Park Board is hosting a ribbon cutting for the new six miles of interpretive trail at the DNR’s LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area on Saturday, October 15 from 2-4 p.m.

After the ribbon cutting, the park board and DNR staff will lead a fall color hike on the new trail system.

