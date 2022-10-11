The walking path at Lincoln Township Park is now open. A ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted Oct. 5.
Eric Jones, president of the Roselawn Little League, welcomed everyone and talked about the reason for the ceremony.
“…On behalf of Roselawn Little League we would like to welcome everyone to our ribbon cutting ceremony here at the Lincoln Township park and home of Roselawn Little League,” he said. “Standing along side me are Roselawn Little League board members who have put endless amount of time into everything regardless what crazy idea it is.”
He welcomed those who were in attendance and talked about the many different groups and organizations who helped make the endeavor possible.
Those include: Lincoln Township Trustee Sharyn Harvey and her board. Debbie Rossiter, Mrs. Teresa DeYoung and Mrs. Laurie Chambers. “The Lincoln Township board has been a huge supporter of ours since the beginning,” Jones said. “Many of you know this facility was just an empty field. Now we boast of six fields, three parks and so much more. On a more personal note, I would like to let Sharyn know it has been an absolute pleasure to work along side her. We thank her for 24 years of service to our community. Also for always supporting Roselawn Little League.”
Harvey said the group has done a great job.
“Some time ago we reach out to the Jasper-Newton Foundation with an idea. We were greeted by Bri Hooker and Bethany Busboom with excitement and enthusiasm. A plan was formed and we were confident within a months time we would be fully funded. A month turned into a year but that’s OK. We did feel defeated, a lot, but the JNF and their supported never stopped!”
Hooker said, “This is what small, rural communities are all about. We are so lucky because of our small town mentality. Folks step up to help each other and step up to help the Little League. This park is about baseball and softball and it’s also about quality of life. Between seeing the sunset tonights and you humans here I want this quality of life in my life.”
She said, “Build the community you want to have and you want to live in. JNF will continue to support. Donors who want to give — the non-profits are making things happen. Thank you for loving where you live.”
Jones said, “Beau Watkins of Watkins and Associates has been donating his skills and machines for 10 years or more to RLL. In fact Beau cleared the land behind us for the Tball field, never once accepting a dime or even diesel fuel. Finally came the time where we could actually offer a paid job. Watkins and associates worked tirelessly with us and went above and beyond. Even helped with the many speed bumps along the way. Thank you Beau Watkins, Watkins & associates for all you have done the past 10 years. Beau, now the Newton County surveyor brought a lot of hometown pride to this project and a vast amount of knowledge and advice.”
He said Town and Country also worked with the RLL on the project. “In the last year and a half prices of oil have skyrocketed. Rodney did everything he could to keep this project a float. We can not thank town country for all their dedication to our community.
“We would like to thank Robbie Henderson trucking for hauling in all the stone needed. We would like to thank Josh DeYoung with JD excavation for donating his time, machines and knowledge for installing the culvert needed to the east! Along with Jake Wilkins they made light work of the project. Let’s hear it for Josh.
“NewGen Electric from Lake Village. Nic, you here? NewGen electric donated close to $4,000 worth of time and material burying and prepping for our electrical expansion. So we did not have to cut into the blacktop later down the line. NewGen electric has been amazing to work with and always supports RLL. We have a lot more work to do together and we can’t wait,” Jones said.
He also recognized Newton County Councilman David Atkinson.
“With this project we ran into unexpected problems. We reached out to Mr Atkinson and he did not hesitate to say yes! Even while on vacation! With David’s help and Beau Watkins, the 30 or so stumps disappeared,” Jones said.
“If you noticed on the southwest corner, just anyone can drive up on the walking path. So we have poles arriving Friday, we will need help installing if anyone gets bored. We reached out to contacts. Erik Hildrebrant, former president of Hebron LL reached out to his cousin, Luke Vandercar general manager of Sanlo. Luke, with the connection made through Erik Hildebrandt, donated 250’ of 1/2” steel cable. The cable is coated and reflective. This adds much needed safety for those utilizing the path. Luke’s father, Erik’s uncle was Hebron Little League President when they first chartered in 1989. Little League is a family and this once again proves how strong.
“We would like to thank John and Barb Morgan for their large financial donation,” Jones said, “also Scarlett Schmitt from the Ponderosa Sun Club For their large financial donation. All those in the community who donated in our fundraising efforts. thank you. This was a community project and not possible without everyone’s help.”
Jones also thanks his family “who do all the little things no one else will.”
He said that people have asked what the next project is. He said they will let everyone know. “We are not done yet,” he said.