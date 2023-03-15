Caregivers

Family caregivers provide unpaid services to their elders, valued at more than $10 million in Indiana alone. (Getty Images)

An estimated 790,000 Hoosiers provide more than 740 million hours of care to their elders as family caregivers, a service which the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) values at more than $10.8 billion.

Most Americans are unprepared for long-term care as they age, relying heavily upon family caregivers to provide the support and assistance they need. The $10.8 billion value is just a fraction of the $600 billion nationwide that family caregivers give, nearly all of it unpaid.

