BENTON COUNTY
FELONIES
Antonio M. Donald, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Emmanuel L. Alonso, operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator
Victoria Ann Jaimez, resisting law enforecement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15
Franklin D. Ross, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
Kaden Skyler Best, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, confinement, domestic battery
Larry James Keller, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a schedule I, II, III, or IV controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
Tony W. Garcia, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANORS
Stanley D. Rider, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Keith P. Kling, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Brenita R. Boyke, public intoxication
Tina Marie Everly, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Dayon T. Moore, speeding, reckless driving
Wuilmer J. Betancourt, reckless driving, speeding
Phillip C. Franklin, theft, possession of marijuana
K’Ce T. Ross, possession of marijuana
Vernon L. Gary, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance
Jame K. Moore, reckless driving, speeding
Serena Maldonado, speeding, reckless driving
CIVIL COLLECTIONS
First Portfolio Ventures II LLC vs. Troy Smith
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kathleen Biggs
Credit Corp Solutions Inc vs Brittani Wilson
SMALL CLAIMS
West Lafayette Agri-sales vs. Richard King
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE DEEDS
Dan E. Rhoades, Jean A. Ambrose and Doris J. Rhoades estate
John William Hall III, David Kuykendall (AKA) and David Bruce Kuykendall estate to Christopher P. Andreassen and Vanessa P. Andreassen
WARRANTY DEEDS
Darrell R. Slonger to Ulairii Brooks
Patrick Whiteaker and Tyler Whiteaker to Nicholas McKee Smith and Vanessa P. Andreassen
Bridget Ann Kemble to Shelby Ryan Chas
QUIT CLAIM DEEDS
Jovita Smith to Jovita Smith and Deanne Y. Stacy
DOMESTIC RELATIONS
In Re: The Marriage of Heather Klapp and Nathan Klapp
In Re: The Marriage of Travis Eugene Veach and Jessica Sanders
Brandon J. Griffin, speeding
Lucas A. Homco, speeding