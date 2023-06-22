RENSSELAER — A 3-2 vote in May by the Rensselaer Central School Board to allow a new Christian academy to take students out of class for an hour of Bible instruction was met with opposition by a handful of residents during Monday night’s school board session in the board room at Van Elementary.
The board approved a request from Lifewise Academy, which is a Bible-based, character-building education academy, to allow Van Elementary to release students in grades 3-5 who would like to attend the academy for an hour a day.
It is estimated that as many as 70 students have signed up for the program.
Academy instructors will use the hour to build a student’s character through Bible stories. The instructors hope that doing this will work in concert with what is taught each day in the classroom by elementary teachers.
Bringing an academy to Rensselaer — much like the ones that are currently in school districts at West Central and North Newton — was first presented to the Rensselaer Central School Corporation by Pastor Kenin Smith of Hope Community Church in February. Board members mulled over the request for several months before making a final vote in May.
They approved the request despite opposition from many Van Elementary teachers who feel any absence from a school day by students will serve as a disruption.
Six people used the citizen’s comments portion of the meeting — many trying to stay within the 3-minute allotment — to voice their concerns about allowing students to skip an hour of class time to attend the academy.
Ote Wood said that while he isn’t against the academy’s mission, he asked why it needed to be held during school hours.
“If this program would have been after school, I would have no problem with it,” he said. “But it’s not, so I have a problem with it. Correct me if I’m wrong, but no teachers were in favor of this program. As I understand, no board member approached the teachers about any input on this program.”
He also asked if the academy’s curriculum, which can be seen online, has been studied and approved.
“I assume that any religious group that wants to institute a program similar to this can,” Wood said. “Is there an oversight committee?”
Another citizen in opposition added, “I truly thought it was a slam dunk to vote against it. Obviously, I was wrong. My thinking is this, we have a church, we have a school. It’s my understanding that the school attorney has advised against it. If that’s the case, I don’t why you didn’t heed that advice.”
Currently, Wednesday nights, known as church nights, are set aside for religious youth groups as well as Sundays with Sunday school classes.
“I don’t know why we need to take school time away from this building that we’re paying for and against teachers’ wishes. Again, it seems necessary to keep division between church and state,” he said.
Former Rensselaer Central teacher Lana Zimmer told board members she was at the meeting as an “advocate for teachers, students, parents and public education.” She feels the addition of Lifewise to the community fell under the radar for many people.
“I don’t believe people in this district knew much about this,” she said. “This outside organization, Lifewise Academy, was founded around Columbus, Ohio, as an ear to the church community. There was plenty of communication amongst that group about this opportunity to promote their values. Folks that were not involved in that community, however, really didn’t have a good opportunity to know what happened. It’s true that there are school board minutes. Few access that. It’s true that the newspaper publishes what happens, but there is not a huge readership.”
She was most concerned about classroom disruption at a time when students are just now catching up after two years of a pandemic.
“Every single child is going to be impacted,” she said. “You have ones who are going to go to the academy, but the ones who are left behind will also be impacted with shifts in schedules. Teachers working logistics trying to figure out how they’re going to get kids from point A to point B. There are only so many minutes in a school day. By the time you factor in lunch and recess and things that children need to do during a school day, to add one more thing is really challenging. 20 percent of students didn’t pass iRead. They need skill-building. They don’t religious instruction that can take place outside their regular school day.”
There is also the question of where the children will be taught by academy instructors and how they will get there once the academy secures a location, she said.
Then there is the question of liability.
“We all know if there is a problem, you’re going to get named and so is this school district. This district has been through lawsuits before and it’s.a very costly endeavor,” Zimmer said.
Because only five of the seven board members were present to vote at the May board meeting— and since two members, Kevin Armold and Charlie Parrish, are leaving after reaching the end of their terms this month — Zimmer suggested the board hold a special session to revisit their decision.
“It is my opinion, with such a significant decision that’s going to be made ought to be made by the board that is going to be ultimately responsible and liable for whatever happens over the course of the Lifewise Academy,” she said.
Former teacher and RCHS principal Bill Zimmer also expressed opposition to the board’s decision, adding he is concerned about disrupting classroom instruction.
“The greatest lesson we learned during the COVID pandemic is that nothing can replace seat time in the classroom with a qualified teacher. We did our best with remote learning. But it does not compare to student/teacher contact and interaction,” he said.
“Students need every moment in the classroom to build the necessary skills to be successful students.”
With the academy receiving enough votes to service the community, parents will have the final say on whether their kids will be allowed to leave school for this unique type of instruction.
“If this is something parents want to do, fine. I’m not anti-religion,” Bill Zimmer said. “I attended parochial school myself. I sent my kids to parochial school. But this is a public school and we do public school type of things. Teach your kids the values you want at home. The school tries to help with that task, but you’ve got every night after school, you’ve got Wednesday night, you’ve got all day Saturday, all day Sunday … there’s plenty of time to get this done. It can be done outside the school day.”
A handful of people also expressed excitement in Lifewise’s decision to bring an academy to Rensselaer. Dannielle Warran thanked the board for giving children a chance to improve their social skills.
“The things kids will learn through the Lifewise program aren’t just specifically about religion and faith,” she said. “Those are certainly incorporated, but it also goes to helping with character development and for the betterment of a student’s mental health. Helps improves academics, build positive relationships.”
As for the concern about allowing kids to skip an hour of school to attend the academy, Warran reminded board members that it has been done before.
“When I worked for the crisis center here in town, I got hired as the child advocate and one of my duties was to go into the schools and teach programs on anti-bullying and conflict resolution,” she said. “Good relationship building. That in itself was a wonderful program. That itself took away from instructional time the same way I’ve heard it would take away instructional time with the Lifewise program.
“We allow time, we allow instructional time to teach our kids about bullying and conflict resolution and all of those things, why can’t we utilize Lifewise programs to help do the same thing.”
Deb Rodibaugh also threw her support behind the academy, adding that the community should at least give the academy a chance.
“Our kids are struggling and there is a lot going on,” she said. “I’m just wondering if this is something that will help that. It would really be a benefit since they are behind learning the character traits of gratitude, respect, obedience, responsibility and patience, those are just a few things.”
Current teacher Stacey Kurdelac then brought the discussion back to kids missing valuable classroom time just as teachers are adhering to a mandated curriculum.
“When you say that it’s a parent’s choice to do this program, that is a choice to not do part of the curriculum,” she said. “You can say they are choosing it, they are also choosing not to do something else. They are not doing a piece of the curriculum that we are responsible for.
“We are not against the concept. It’s the when it’s happening and the where. We need the time that we have to be doing our curriculum with our kids.”
The board did not act on the comments made during citizen’s comments. Lifewise Academy is expected to continue working with the corporation when school opens in the fall.