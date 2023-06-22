Lifewise Academy

RENSSELAER — A 3-2 vote in May by the Rensselaer Central School Board to allow a new Christian academy to take students out of class for an hour of Bible instruction was met with opposition by a handful of residents during Monday night’s school board session in the board room at Van Elementary.

The board approved a request from Lifewise Academy, which is a Bible-based, character-building education academy, to allow Van Elementary to release students in grades 3-5 who would like to attend the academy for an hour a day.

