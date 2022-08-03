Flower

A swamp rose mallow. Photo credit: A.Nyberg/TNC

I feel so lucky to live where there are lots of flowers—in Newton County with all its natural areas and close to Kankakee Sands, where I can enjoy 20,000 acres of native flowers brimming with color from April through September.

There are pretty flowers, and there are really pretty flowers, and then there are jaw-dropping, hold-the-phone pretty flowers. The swamp rose mallow (Hibiscus palustris) is definitely one of those jaw droppers.

The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands is an 8,300-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Northwest Indiana, open every day of the year for public enjoyment. For more information about Kankakee Sands, visit www.nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the office at 219-285-2184.

Trending Food Videos