NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District is coming off a busy week at the fair. Here are a few things going on at Newton County SWCD this week:
• Recouping from Earth Night — Thank you to all those who attended and helped with Earth Night 2021. Let the SCWD office know what you liked or didn’t so that it can make next year even better.
• Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative Steering Committee meeting this Thursday, July 22 at 8:15 a.m., CT, in the boardroom of the Farmhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks Farms. This will be to revise our critical areas identified in the watershed, review goals and best management practice targets, review outreach and education activities and discuss next steps for plan implementation. Please join us or reach out if you are interested in being more involved in the Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative.
• Newton County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA) meeting will be this Friday, July 23 at 12 p.m., CT, here at the SWCD office in the Newton County Government Center (4117 S 240 W Morocco, IN). Please join us! This is a group of community members and professionals alike all interested in promoting native habitat and combating invasive species here in Newton County. We are still building this group and would love your involvement.
• Other fun meetings this week include a commissions meeting Monday at 3 p.m., CT, training session Tuesday and a Clean Water Indiana grant team meeting Wednesday. Since I’ll be out a bit with those, please just call ahead before making a special trip here (219) 285-2217.
• We have cost-share funding available for producers in the Kankakee Watershed for cover crops at $20/ac or native perennial plantings in low-lying wet areas at $250/ac/yr for 3 years. Please see the fliers for more information or call (219) 285-2217! Now is the time to start planning and ordering your cover crops.
• Happy #FieldWorkFriday from the Fair last week! THANK YOU to everyone who supported and enjoyed Earth Night and to all of the volunteers, sponsors and fair board for making it happen! We had a blast and hope you did too! We enjoyed awesome information, crafts, games, snacks and give-a-ways from the Newton County CISMA, Department of Natural Resources, Friends of the Sands, Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Lower Kankakee Watershed Initiative, Morocco Amco Gas Station, Newton County Recycling, Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District, Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District, Newton County Park Board, Gutwein Popcorn, Newton County Farm Bureau, Purdue Extension, North Newton High School & Honor Society, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Premium Waters, The Nature Conservancy and Brook United Methodist Church and several Newton County community members! Silly Safaris put together a great show featuring both cold-blooded and warm-blooded creatures, even highlighting some native to Indiana. Please let us know what you think & how we can improve operations for Earth Night 2022 by emailing newtonsoilwater@gmail.com or calling 219-285-2217.