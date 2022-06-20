Finding Nemo Movie & Craft
Too hot to be outside? Come in and cool off at the Kentland Library and watch a screening of the Pixar classic "Finding Nemo.”
Follow along as Nemo's dad, Marlin, and Dory search the ocean to find the lost clownfish. Nemo, Marlin and Dory encounter a variety of sea creatures that take the trio on many adventures until the father and son are finally reunited.
"Finding Nemo" is a family favorite that everyone will enjoy.
This is an all ages program featuring refreshments during the film, as well as a chance to win a Finding Nemo/Finding Dory DVD set. All kids will leave with a Grab & Go craft bag so they can make their own Nemo at home.
Join the Kentland Library staff on Thursday, June 23 at 2 p.m. for a movie, popcorn, and more! For more information, call us at 219-474-5044 or visit the library website at https://www.kentland.lib.in.us/
Midway prizes
Kentland Library is almost at the midway point in its summer reading program, which means it's time to bring in those reading logs and calendars for a chance to win some great midway prizes.
Patrons who bring in their reading logs and calendars throughout the week of June 27-July 1 will be automatically entered into a raffle to win Newton County Pun'kin Vine Fair tickets. Adults can win a pair of tickets to one of the fair's grandstand events.
Kids will be entered into a raffle to win carnival ride passes.
Are you halfway to your goal? If so, bring in your calendar/reading log snd have your name entered into the drawing. Winners will be notified by phone following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
KPL would like to thank the community for its support of the summer reading program.. Summer reading is a win/win for everyone involved, so keep calm, keep cool and read on!
For more information, call us at 219-474-5044, visit us on Facebook or check out the library website at @ https://www.kentland.lib.in.us/.
Water Show Recap
Kentland Library had a wet and wild afternoon, Thursday, June 9 with Magic Don's Water Show at the library’s Summer Reading Kick-Off program.
Magic Don entertained the crowd with a mixture of magic tricks, science and, of course, a lot of water surprises. Audience participation is mandatory at a Magic Don show, so everyone got in on the fun: kids, parents, and library staff.
What a delightfully splashy way to celebrate this year's Oceans of Possibilities summer program theme!
All of the kids received goody bags which included day passes to Kentland's Blue Devil Lagoon swimming pool.
KPL would like to thank everyone that came out for its kick-off program and hopes those pool passes will be put to good use this hot and steamy summer. Make sure to visit the library’s Facebook page to check out more pictures from the water show.