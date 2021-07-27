KENTLAND — This is a reminder that all South Newton student/athletes must have a new IHSAA physical completed and on file before you will be allowed to practice.
If you did a physical in the spring it had to be completed on April 1 or later to be good for the 2021-22 school year.
Practices begin on the following dates for this coming school year:
• Football Aug. 2 — Coach Brad Bevis
• Volleyball Aug. 2 — Coach Laura Robbins
• Cross Country Aug. 2 — Dave Mueller
• Girls Golf July 30 — Emily Peregrine
If you have any questions, please email the coaches by going to the corporation website.