Carroll County – Just before 10 a.m. Nov. 14, the Flora Police Department, the Burlington Police Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East. Officers on scene requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police for crash reconstruction.
A preliminary investigation by Trooper Wiley revealed that a 2013 Ford Edge was traveling northbound on County Road 500 East. The Ford stopped at the stop sign on County Road 500 East and then continued into the intersection of County Road 100 North. At that time, a 2023 Hino Tow Truck, driven by Joshua Cooper, 30, from Gary, IN, was traveling eastbound on County Road 100 North. The Hino struck the driver's side of the Ford, and both vehicles came to rest in the field on the northeast corner of the intersection.