In Oxford

Deputies seized marijuana plants, technology to grow and cultivate marijuana plants, and other items in Oxford March 18.

 Photo contributed

Benton County Sheriff’s Police arrested an Oxford man on marijuana charges March 18.

According to information from Benton County Sheriff’s Police, at approximately 7:35 p.m. March 18 deputies were in the 500 block of East Templeton Street in Oxford when one of the deputies noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the property at 50-7 E. Templeton St.

Tags