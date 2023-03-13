WASHINGTON, DC – As national media attention focuses on railroads in the wake of a recent derailment, rail safety education nonprofit Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) is reminding the public to stay away and stay off tracks, obey traffic warning signs and make safe choices around tracks and trains, according to information from the organization.

“Only trains belong on tracks. It’s illegal and dangerous for people to walk on or be too close to railroad tracks, which are private property,” said OLI Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “Vehicle-train collisions at railroad crossings and pedestrians walking on tracks account for 95% of all rail-related deaths. When you see tracks, always think train! Stay off, stay away and stay safe.”

