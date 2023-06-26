A letter from North Newton School Corporation was recently sent out to parents regarding registration for the upcoming school year. The letter reads:
"Dear North Newton Families,
It will soon be time to register students for the 2023-2024 school year! The first day of school for students will be Friday, August 11, 2023.
Families of current NNSC students can register online for the new school year beginning on Monday, July 17th. We strongly encourage parents to complete the online registration as early as possible so we can plan for the upcoming school year.
Parents/Guardians who need assistance with registering, have questions, or who do not have computer access, can come into the schools Wednesday, July 26th from 12 PM-6 PM or Thursday, July 27th, from 10 AM-4 PM at any school.
NEW students to North Newton Junior-Senior High School (grades 7-12) will need to make an appointment by calling 219-285-2252.
If you have any questions, please email our registration help desk at registration@nn.k12.in.us.
For more information regarding Online Registration, please visit our school website at: https://www.nn.k12.in.us/contact/about/registration/"
