North Newton has new fall administrative line-up
North Newton has several new faces in administration this school year.
Three of the five schools in the district welcome new administrators, as well as a new superintendent for the entire corporation. All are excited to begin in their new positions when school resumes next week.
Mrs. Heinz, new assistant principal for the junior-senior high school was featured last month. New elementary principals are Mrs. Schwuchow at Lake Village and Mrs. Blaszczyk at Lincoln. Mrs. Blaszczyk originally hails from Wheatfield, and has taught and been an administrator in Illinois and Merrillville, IN. She comes from a family of educators, including her twin. Blaszczyk says she enjoys working in a family oriented community and is looking forward to working with this community in order to help students reach their highest potential in all areas of life – academic, social, and emotional. Other goals are to establish consistency and stability for her school and North Newton as a whole, and to build strong relations with students, staff, and the school community.
“I want Lincoln students and staff to enjoy coming to school every day.” Blaszczyk is eager to get to know the Lincoln students, and is looking forward to meeting new people, problem solving, collaborating, and building relationships. She says, “Educating children is about putting kids first!”
Mr. Middleton, educated through Indiana University and currently completing his doctorate through William Woods University, is the corporation’s new superintendent. Middleton has worked in rural areas in Missouri and Indiana, which developed his affinity for this type of environment. Raised in Auburn, Indiana, Middleton has been a long time athletic enthusiast and participant. He shares this passion with his two children, along with his appreciation for history and reading.
When asked what drew him to this area, he responded, “I was very excited to read about all of the great things that are happening at North Newton…I wanted to be a part of this and be able to offer any creative outlet for the students to watch them grow academically and through their athletics. North Newton just seemed to be the right next fit for me.”
Getting to know his staff is a top priority, along with being a supportive resource for them. He wants to foster understanding and cooperation among staff and across buildings. Middleton says, “I want to be a corporation where our faculty/staff understand that we can move forward, together, and we can do so through a true appreciation of everyone employed at North Newton.”