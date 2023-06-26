Four retirees received special recognition at the June school board meeting: Ms. Ricker, Mr. Cunningham, Ms. Zackfia, and Mrs. Sheldon. Ricker has been at Lincoln Elementary since 1980, teaching various grade levels and numerous students over the years. One of her significant achievements was being part of the Little Hoosiers program. Cunningham worked as an art teacher at the junior senior high school, as well as coached wrestling. He was an integral part of the school and sports, acting as a mentor, supporter, and volunteer for events and competitions. Zackfia, corporation treasurer and finance director, has served in the position for twenty-nine years. Her knowledge, time, and experience are appreciated by the administrative team. Sheldon, former school secretary/treasurer, has served as the corporation deputy treasurer since 2000. Friendly, involved, and helpful, she will be greatly missed by the school community.
The North Newton School Board approved the final administrative hire for the 23-24 school year with the junior-senior high assistant principal position, filled by Mr. Tony Brooks. Brooks hails from Steger, IL originally, but his adult life and family brought him to Indiana. He and his wife, Maria, have been married twenty years. Their two children, Tony Jr. and Emily, attend Crown Point High School. An involved dad, Brooks likes to fish with his son and attend his daughter’s dance competitions. Although Brooks is a new employee of North Newton, he is not new to the school. He has enjoyed Spartan sporting events over the last decade, especially football and wrestling, as those are two that he coached at other schools. His experience in education includes teaching science for twelve years and working as an assistant principal in South Bend for the last six years. Brooks said that he is “really looking forward to serving the students, staff, parents, and community of North Newton.” He is also eager to form new relationships. and learn more about the North Newton community.