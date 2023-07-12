Customers have received nearly $60 million in direct benefits to date from credits associated with the sale of excess energy generated by NIPSCO’s renewable energy

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – In the next step of its electric generation transition to a more balanced and reliable mix to serve customers, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), today announced that its first two Indiana-based solar projects – Indiana Crossroads and Dunns Bridge I Solar – are online and operating, producing more cost-effective, cleaner energy for homes and businesses across Indiana, according to information provided.

