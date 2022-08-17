Honoring and supporting veterans was part of the Goodstock Music Festival Aug. 12-13 in Goodland.
The event featured several bands, food, and gave people a chance to visit different vendors who support veterans.
On Aug. 12 the Dance Clark Band performed and then No Fences, a Garth Brooks Tribute band, performed.
On Aug. 13 the opening ceremonies took place at 2:30 p.m. with the Monticello and Rensselaer American Legions performing those duties.
Blue Sky, a vintage classic rock band performed, followed by Cream Camino, Stairway to Zeppelin, a Led Zeppelin Tribute band from Nashville, and Barracuda, a Heart tribute band from Nashville.
Earlier in the day, the Goodstock Flag Escort Ride took place, with riders making stops at the Earl Park American Legion Post 455, Fowler American Legion Post 57, Willoughby’s Country Crossroads Bar, Bob and Conniie’s and then Foster Park in Goodland, where Goodstock was taking place. Organizers said it was a record ride this year. There were 64 motorcycles and 104 participants.
Ride organizer Kevin Derflinger said the volunteers put on a “great breakfast” at the community center, which was very much appreciated.
He said the participants were treated well at every stop during the ride. The ride donated just from the men and women participating $325 to Goodstock.
Many of the organizations participating support veterans. Some of the vendors include Mary T. Klinker Veterans Resource Center in Lafayette, Combat Bike Saver.org, Combat Cookies, Desert Vets.com, Defiant Duck, Wind Hill Distillery, and Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Organizer Dillon Hall said Combat Cookies makes cookies and sends them overseas for the troops. Operating Combat Bike Saver takes donated motorcycles and then helps veterans obtain a motorcycle.
Representatives from Iroquois Memorial Hospice has been part of Goodstock for three years, said La-Zann Yana, IMH Hospice volunteer coordinator and outreach. “We have honored veteran’s military service to our country by pinning over 400 veteran attendees with a USA flag lapel pin and thanking them for their service.
That tradition carried on Saturday at the event.
Organizer Dillon Hall said this was the first year the event has been two days. “It raises money for Mary T. Klinker Veterans Resource Center in Lafayette and it also raises money for the Newton and Jasper county veterans assistance fund,” he said, noting that the money stays local. This is the ninth year the event has been conducted.
Hall said has been pleased with the support the event has had through the years, and he would like for it to continue to grow and expand to other areas, such as Iroquois County, Illinois.
“When I started this thing, I wanted to do something for veterans. I’m a veteran,” he said. “I never left the States, but veterans are near and dear to my heart.”
He said veteran suicide and PTSD is something that he wants to bring awareness to. “Twenty-two veterans a day commit suicide and that’s 22 too many,” he said.
Those who want more about the event can go to goodstockmusicfestival.com.