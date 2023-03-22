STATEHOUSE (March 22, 2023) – A bill sponsored by State. Sen Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell) that would require fire departments to purchase equipment with permanent identifying labels on firefighter gear unanimously passed the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation this week, according to information from his office.

House Bill 1341 would require fire departments to buy equipment with labels indicating whether or not the gear contains per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) beginning July 1, 2024. Equipment is not currently required to have a warning label.

Tags