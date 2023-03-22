STATEHOUSE (March 22, 2023) – A bill sponsored by State. Sen Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell) that would require fire departments to purchase equipment with permanent identifying labels on firefighter gear unanimously passed the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Transportation this week, according to information from his office.
House Bill 1341 would require fire departments to buy equipment with labels indicating whether or not the gear contains per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) beginning July 1, 2024. Equipment is not currently required to have a warning label.
PFAS are a group of chemicals used to make clothing and other products resistant to heat, oil, stains, grease and water. Firefighting gear containing these substances can lead to increased risk of illness including cancer and liver damage.
“Our firefighters risk their lives every day by rushing into danger. The equipment they use should be safe and protective,” Niemeyer said. “HB 1341 would ensure firefighters are aware of the chemicals included in their equipment and the risks that may come from consistent use.”
HB 1341 will now move to the full Senate for further consideration.