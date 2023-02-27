The Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District recently hosted their 82nd annual report meeting at the Beaver Township Community Center in Morocco. Attendees enjoyed a free dinner catered by Oliver's Country Catering, along with door prizes, a cash bar, a silent auction, and an informative program.
Kicking off the meeting was the county's SWCD Board Chairman Brian Johnson. Johnson greeted those in attendance and offered gratitude that helped make the program possible. He began by thanking the sponsors of the event as well as recognized past supervisors, federal, state, and county officials, conservation partners and the FFA students at both North Newton and South Newton High Schools. He also thanked those that donated items to the silent auction and noted that all proceeds from the auction will be used for the SWCD's educational programs as well as the conservation equipment that gets loaned out.
A prayer was then led before dinner by local FFA leader and SWCD Board Supervisor Ron DeYoung.
For dinner, Oliver's Country Catering prepared beef brisket and smoked pork chops, served with a side of green beans, cheesy potatoes, and a side salad as well as several dessert options.
After dinner was served, the official program began. SWCD Assistant Treasurer, Jeff West, began the program with a financial report. "In summary, the balance at the beginning of 2022 was $54,935.97," said West. "We've had $55,880.20 in receipts, $48,816.71 in disbursements, moved $30,000 from CD's to a savings account, and had an ending balance of all cash funds combined of $91,999.46."
Vice Chairperson, Mike Schoonveld, then went over the SWCD's recent accomplishments.
"We did do a lot of stuff this year," he stated. "We completed and got EPA approval of the lower Kankakee Watershed Management plan that we did in partnership with Jasper County Soil and Water. We've been working on this project for several years." Schoonveld went on to list many other accomplishments for the year such as completing a three-year Clean Water Indiana grant that was done in cooperation with Jasper, LaPorte and Porter county SWCD's. Schoonveld said the big takeaway from the project was that there was over 160,000 tons of topsoil that was kept from washing into the Kankakee river and the waterways in the respective countys.
Other accomplishments included partnering with other SWCD's and other agencies to host a soil health field day, soil health training days, and other workshops. Schoonveld also said they hosted "Earth Night" at the Newton County Fair, participated in the Newton County Public Library's summer reading program, and participated in the Envirothon, Kankakee River Days, RC and D Rafting Expedition and Pondweed Paddle.
He also noted the success of their new intern program. "For the first time ever, we hosted a high schooler, Brandi McQueen, as an intern. She completed over 220 hours of work training and education before she went on to graduate high school," Schoonveld said. "The success of this program instituted and expanded internship programs involving high school students from both North and South Newton who are going to be working for us at the soil and water conservation district, the DNR properties in Newton County, and also at the TNC Kankakee Sands."
Newton County SWCD Executive Director, Bri Styck, then spoke on the importance of partnerships with other organizations as well as the hope of obtaining more grants to continue providing more services to the community.
"We are a one person office," she said. "But, we work with about 50 other people and organizations every single day." She went on to thank some of those people including volunteer Marilyn Ellicot, Alyssa and Gus Nyberg with the Kankakee Sands and Nature Conservancy, other local soil and water conservation districts from nearby counties, and Tami James with the Newton County Auditor's office. "Many of our county offices have gone above and beyond and out of their way to help me and to help us provide as many services as we can to our Newton County landowners and that is huge," said Styck.
"Looking forward into 2023, our biggest push is to improve our ability to provide more services to our community," she continued. "So, we are looking to extend that through grants and cooperation agreements to help us bring on more staff. What I'm most proud to announce is the beginning of our new internship program. So, thank you very much to the Jasper Newton Foundation for giving us funding to pilot a new internship program for the next three years to bring on 24 students who will complete over 7,200 hours of work, education, and training in conservation and agriculture here in Newton County."
Brian Johnson took the floor once again to honor local farmer Bob Ormiston. Ormiston was the recipient of the 2022 Newton County River Friendly Farmer Award. The River Friendly Farmer Award is an annual award given to those whose best farm management practices help protect Indiana's soil and water resources.
According to information provided by the SWCD, Ormiston and his tenant farmer, Gary Cooper "utilize a three-crop rotation system planting wheat every fifth year followed by a composted chicken manure application and intensive cover crops. Every year, they plant diverse cover crop mixes with especially diverse mixes each year following the wheat. All of the farm acres are 100% covered in crops every year and they utilize completely no-till practices with the exception of vertical tillage every now and then and deep-ripping once every five years."
The featured guest for the evening was Brandon Butler. Butler gave a presentation on The Horizon II Project and Markets for Regenerative Agriculture before the meeting was adjourned.
For more information on the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District, subscribe to their weekly e-newsletter by reaching out to newtonsoilwater@gmail.com.