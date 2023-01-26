On January 25th at 12:56pm the Newton County 9-1-1 center received reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 41 at SR 10 with bodily injury.
According to a press release from Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran, the preliminary investigation indicates that a 23-year-old Illinois man, driving a tractor/trailer, was traveling southbound at the intersection US 41 and SR 10. The driver disregarded the stop light, proceeded south, crashing into another tractor/trailer traveling westbound. The second vehicle was driven by a 52-year-old Missouri man.
The driver of the first vehicle refused medical on scene. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Names are being withheld at this time as the crash is still under investigation. Anyone that witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Deputy Duncan at 219-474-6081 EXT 3112.
Assisting agencies: Newton County 9-1-1, Newton County EMA, Lake County hazmat team, Newton County EMS, Lake Township Fire Department, Lincoln Township Fire Department, and Indiana Department of Transportation.