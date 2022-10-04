A Newton County resident was honored on Sept. 22 by Purdue University Northwest for his legal work in pursuing the exoneration of persons wrongfully convicted of crimes, according to information provided.
Thomas Vanes, of Lake Village, was honored with the “Uncuff the Innocent” award at a dinner held at the Center for Performing Arts in Munster. The award by PNW’s new Center for Justice and Post-Exoneration cited Vanes’ “tireless pursuit to free the innocent.” The presentation noted his decade-long service as the unpaid, volunteer attorney for exoneree Willie Donald - freed in 2016 after 24 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.