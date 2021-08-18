NEWTON COUNTY — Two COVID-related deaths were reported in Newton County last week, bringing the total number to 39 since the pandemic began.
Lake and LaPorte counties also reported two deaths each last week, according to updated statistics from the Indiana Department of Health.
A total of 13,698 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,036 in Lake County; 328 in Porter County; 227 in LaPorte County; and 57 in Jasper County, according to ISDH data updated Friday.
State health officials listed 430 deaths statewide as probable.
Statewide, 2,721 new positive cases were reported Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of those to test positive to 796,733. The statewide 7-day positivity rate for all tests stood at 9.7%.
All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 7.2% in Lake County; 6.7% in Porter County; 7% in LaPorte County; 7% in Newton County; and 6.3% in Jasper County.
Currently, Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties are rated “yellow” on the state’s COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday, meaning there’s moderate spread of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.
Altogether, 40 of Indiana’s 92 counties are yellow, while 43 are “orange” for approaching high spread, and eight southern Indiana counties are in the highest-possible “red” category, up from one red county last week and none in the previous six months.
Randolph County in east-central Indiana is the sole county to still have the best-possible “blue” rating for low COVID-19 spread, according to the Health Department.
A total of 51.2% of Indiana’s total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data updated Friday showed.
State data updated Friday showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up in the Region were 49% in Lake County; 55.8% in Porter County; 50.8% in LaPorte County; 35.8% in Newton County; and 40.3% in Jasper County.
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.