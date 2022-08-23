The Newton County REMC Board of Directors has named a nominating committee in accordance with its bylaws.
Those appointments include Pam Edmonds, Patrick Molter, Philip Atkinson, Matt Carlson, Damon Laffoon, Dave Pettet and Steven Eilers.
The Newton County REMC Board of Directors has named a nominating committee in accordance with its bylaws.
Those appointments include Pam Edmonds, Patrick Molter, Philip Atkinson, Matt Carlson, Damon Laffoon, Dave Pettet and Steven Eilers.
According to information from the REMC the board is to appoint a committee on nominations consisting of not less than five nor more than 10 who shall be selected to give equitable representation on the committee to representative districts from which directors are to be elected at the annual membership meeting.
No officer or member of the Board of Directors shall be appointed a member of the committee. The committee is to prepare and post at the principal office of the cooperative at least 20 days before the annual membership meeting a list of nominations for directors. Any 15 or more members may make other nominations in writing not less than 15 days prior to the annual membership meeting. The secretary will post that list where the list of nominations made by the committee is posted.
