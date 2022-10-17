On Oct. 15 the Newton County Park Board hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the new six miles of interpretive trail at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area.
The ceremony was open to the public and took place at 2 p.m. The park board and DNR staff then led a fall color hike on the new trail system following the ceremony.
Before the ribbon cutting, Newton County Park Board President Gus Nyberg spoke about the addition of the interpretive trail, and also thanked those who supported them in their cause.
"This project happened through the support of three main institutions," Nyberg said. "The Jasper Newton Foundation logistically allowed for the work to happen in the sense of holding money from various grants that were received. The two major financial supporters of the project were the Roy Whistler Foundation and the Friends of the Sands Organization. So, no county money was used for this project. We were able to secure the money from all outside sources, which is great."
Nyberg mentioned that the board is inching close to its goal of implementing 25 miles of trail in Newton County.
"We have close to 13 miles at Willow Slough that are now marked. We have the six here and the Nature Conservancy maintains an additional five. So we are getting really close to the goal of 25 for the whole county and we are really excited about that opportunity coming up here soon."
The park board consists of 5 people - two appointed by the county council, two by the county commissioners, and one by the county judge. The current park board is Gus Nyberg, Becca Harrington, Jenn Whaley, Josh Holloway, and Victoria Patton.