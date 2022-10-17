park board

Some of those in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony put on by the Newton County Park Board were: (Left to right) Elise Patton, Sawyer DeYoung, Tim Myers, Gus Nyberg, Zack DeYoung, Alyssa Nyberg, Savanna Nyberg and Charlie Myers.

 Photo by ZACK WATERS nceeditor@gmail.com

On Oct. 15 the Newton County Park Board hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the new six miles of interpretive trail at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area.

The ceremony was open to the public and took place at 2 p.m. The park board and DNR staff then led a fall color hike on the new trail system following the ceremony.

