LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET IN JUNE
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the third Monday of each month. The regular board meeting for June 2022 will be held on Monday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, Indiana.
JUNE ROSELAWN BOOK CLUB
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, June 9 and Thursday, June 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants will read and discuss Kahlid Hosseini’s “A Thousand Splendid Suns.”
Two women, born a generation apart, learn about their own strength and courage as their homes and families are destroyed in war-torn Kabul.
Patrons who want to participate need to order this book from the Library via Evergreen Indiana. The audio version of this is available as well, and downloadable versions are available on the Library’s Overdrive or Hoopla digital content services.
Coffee will be available, and attendants are welcome to bring their own snacks. This program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
LIBRARIES CLOSED IN OBSERVANCE OF MEMORIAL DAY
Newton County Public Libraries, with locations in Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn, will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.
Library will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. The board and staff of the Newton County Public Library wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.
YARDZEE AT MOROCCO
YARDZEE is a larger, outdoor version of the popular game Yahtzee! Adults 18 years of age and older are invited to the Morocco Community Library on Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. to enjoy a morning of YARDZEE on the Library grounds. Participants may bring nonalcoholic beverages, and light refreshments will be served, Registration is required, so visit the Morocco Community Library, or call 219/285-2664 to register. Participants may register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
DISNEY FAMILY TRIVIA NIGHT AT LAKE VILLAGE
Disney fans of all ages are invited to test their knowledge at Lake Village Library’s Disney Trivia Night on Friday, June 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Fans need to form teams of up to six members of any age, but each team must have a device with the Kahoot! App downloaded for use during the program. Participants are welcome to bring in snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, but everything must fit on the table where the team will be seated for the evening’s competition.
Visit Lake Village Library to register for this fun, family-friendly event, call 219/992-3490 to register, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family
ONE-ON-ONE TECHNOLOGY TRAINING AVAILABLE
Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month.
Topics Library staff will assist with are:
• Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads)
• Downloading e-books and audiobooks to your device
• How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone
• Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other account
• Organizing files, photos and music
• Microsoft Office basics
• Using USB flash drives to save personal data
• Researching a topic on the Internet
Things to know when scheduling a One on One:
• Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices
• The Library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session
• Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction
• Staff may not be able to provide assistance for all device types, programs or problems
• Appointments are based on staff availability
• Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time
Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, June 15. Please call 219-992-3490 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, June 21.
Patrons may call 219-345-2010 to register for a time slot. Morocco will offer One on One Technology on Friday, Jne 17. Interested patrons need to call 219-285-2664 to register.
Patrons may also sign up online by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
COLOR ZONE ADULT COLORING AT ROSELAWN
Roselawn Library will offer “Color Zone” on Thursday, June 23 from 6-8 p.m. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity!
No experience is necessary.
If you have your own coloring books and materials you are welcome to bring them, but we will have materials available, as well. You may choose your own coloring pages from the variety of images that will be available, and we will provide markers, crayons or colored pencils. Attendants may bring their own non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.
This program is free and open to those 18 years of age and older. Call 219-345-2010 to register, visit the Roselawn Library, or register online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult