Newton County

Brandon and Kayla Neibert, Newton County, have been named finalists for the Indiana Farm Bureau Achievement Award.

(Indianapolis) – Finalists have been selected for Indiana Farm Bureau’s 2022 Young Farmers & Ag Professionals awards – the Excellence in Agriculture Award and the Achievement Award. These state award competitions are conducted as a part of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers & Ranchers Award competition.

