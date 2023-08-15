(NEWTON COUNTY, IND.)- The Newton County, Indiana, Coroner’s Office is seeking the publics assistance in locating any living relative of: Virginia D. Peters (Deceased), a white female aged 77 years at the time of her death.
Peters passed away on September 27, 2022, in her home located at 706 N. Fourth St. in Kentland, IN.
If anyone has information on or is related to Virginia D. Peters please contact the Newton County Coroner’s Office at 219-285-2515. If no one has come forward with 14 days of this notice all personal belongings of Mrs. Peters will be liquidated as per Indiana Code 36-2-14-11.