Newton County Community Services will soon be located in a new facility.
The project of building a new facility has been in the works since 2017 and will be located in place of the old building that was located at 104 E. State Street in Morocco, although the address of the new building is unknown at this time.
Trisha Drain, who took over as Executive Director of the Newton County Community Services in January, noted all of the hard work that has gone into getting the project underway.
“We had grants from the Jasper-Newton Foundation,” Drain said. “The Newton County Commissioners were great funders for this project over several years. We've also done personal fundraising and we've also had private donors." Drain mentioned that since she has only been in her position since January, she did not take part in the fundraising processes for the facility.
In lieu of the new facility, the community services office has been operating out of temporary office space, with the nutrition site occupying the Morocco American Legion for the time being.
“We've actually moved office spaces several times in the past year,” said Drain. “We are running separated right now and it's obviously not ideal. So, we are very much looking to be reunited with our nutrition site."
The new building, which will be 5,120 square feet in size and cost $1.4 million, is slated to be completed sometime between October and November. As of March 15, the old building has now been demolished and the rebuild process will begin once the rubble is clear.
Newton County Community Services runs a daily Nutrition program for seniors over age 60, a weekly food pantry, public transportation for Newton County residents, and other community programs when available. They also provide a variety of community programs in cooperation with other community partners to improve health, education, and the well-being of individuals and families in the community.