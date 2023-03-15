facility

Construction is underway on the new Newton County Community Services facility. The building will take the place of the old location at 104 E. State Street, although the address of the new facility is unknown at this time.

 Photo by ZACK WATERS

Newton County Community Services will soon be located in a new facility.

The project of building a new facility has been in the works since 2017 and will be located in place of the old building that was located at 104 E. State Street in Morocco, although the address of the new building is unknown at this time.

