The Newton County Board of Commissioners met at the Newton County Courthouse at 3 p.m. on March 6.
After the meeting was called to order, the pledge of allegiance was then said followed by the approval of meeting minutes, payroll, and claims.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners met at the Newton County Courthouse at 3 p.m. on March 6.
After the meeting was called to order, the pledge of allegiance was then said followed by the approval of meeting minutes, payroll, and claims.
District 3 Commissioner and Commissioner Board President, Glen Cain, then addressed the County Department heads on their concerns.
EMA Director, Ray Chambers, announced his retirement after 42 years, stating he received another job offer and that his final day as director would be April 14.
Cain thanked Chambers for his years of service. "With that 42 years, that's a lot of knowledge that is going to be hard to replace." District 1 commissioner, Kyle Conrad, added that Chambers "has been a very dedicated employee with the emergency management and ambulance department. We appreciate everything that you've done and we hate to see you go."
Newton County Recycling coordinator Diane Gonczy addressed the commissioners about the upcoming "Clean Sweep" program. For more on that story, see page 1.
The Newton County Attorney, Patrick Ryan, informed the commissioners regarding an inaccurate social-media posting stating that the Newton County landfill was taking waste from the February 3 Palestine, Ohio train derailment.
"I was contacted by a citizen the other day about their concern over a social media post concerning Newton County and its landfill taking hazardous waste from the Palestine train derailment. That is not true, it is not accurate. The Newton County landfill is not permitted to take hazardous waste. Just to be sure, I called today and confirmed that they are not accepting it in any terms."
Cain then asked the audience if there were any concerns from the audience before adjourning the meeting.
