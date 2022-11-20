In Indiana

Several committees will see new chairs in January following changes in Senate leadership. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

The new Senate committee chair assignments for the upcoming legislative session include seven new committee chairs in 2023, and reflect a bit of a shakeup after the Senate Republican caucus fractured during a special legislative session on abortion earlier this year.

“I’ve long believed that some of the most important work in the legislature happens at the committee level,” said Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville. “We have a group of very talented committee chairs set for the upcoming session, and I look forward to working with these talented members as they help craft good policy for the people of Indiana.”

