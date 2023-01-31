STATEHOUSE (Jan. 30, 2023) – State Reps. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) and Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) invite local students to spend a day serving as a House page at the Indiana Statehouse during the 2023 legislative session, according to information from their offices.
According to Negele, Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up to page, and assist lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor's office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers.
"Student pages are always eager to explore the Statehouse and learn more about how their state government works," Negele said. "Session is a busy time for legislators and staff, and pages get to help deliver messages and complete other tasks. It's also a great way to meet other students from across the state."
Morrison said pages will receive an excused absence from school and can participate in groups, such as Girl Scouts troops.
"A day at the Statehouse creates a unique learning experience that builds on what students are learning in the classroom," Morrison said. "Pages assist lawmakers and staff in the House Chamber, and also get to tour our historic Capitol."
Opportunities to page are available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout session, which must conclude by the end of April. Students are responsible for their lunch, and transportation to and from the Statehouse.
