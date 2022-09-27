The Nature Conservancy hosted a public event on Sept. 24 to celebrate the Prairie’s Past and Future for the 25 anniversary of the Kankakee Sands. The event took place at the Kankakee Sands Office located at 3294 N. US Highway 41 in Morocco.

Those who were in attendance enjoyed food and drinks, arts and crafts, a meet and greet with the staff, information and education, tractor and equipment displays, as well as several opportunities to go on their bison corral tour.

