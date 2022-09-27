The Nature Conservancy hosted a public event on Sept. 24 to celebrate the Prairie’s Past and Future for the 25 anniversary of the Kankakee Sands. The event took place at the Kankakee Sands Office located at 3294 N. US Highway 41 in Morocco.
Those who were in attendance enjoyed food and drinks, arts and crafts, a meet and greet with the staff, information and education, tractor and equipment displays, as well as several opportunities to go on their bison corral tour.
The Kankakee Sands is made up of a total of six staff members which consists of three land stewards, one assistant land steward, a site manager and a restoration ecologist.
Alyssa Nyberg, the facility’s resident restoration ecologist has been employed at the Kankakee Sands since 1999. Via email, Nyberg mentioned the primary goal of the organization and ways the public can help with reaching their goal.
“The mission of The Nature Conservancy is to conserve the land and water on which all life depends,” she said.
“The public can join us in the mission by visiting Kankakee Sands, learning about prairies and bison, volunteering, donating and/or planting native trees, grasses and wildflowers on their own property.”
Nyberg went on to mention the success they have had over the last 25 years.
“It is very exciting that we have reached our goal of planting the 8,000 acres to prairie and in doing so we have connected Willow Slough FWA, with Beaver Lake Nature Preserve and Conrad Savanna for a total of 20,000 acres of contiguous habitat on which thousands of species of plants and animals can live, and people can explore. With the first 25 years under our belt we can look ahead to the next 25 years, which involve managing the prairies for plants and animals and people too.”
Nyberg said they believe about 350 people came out to enjoy the festivities, a feat that site manager Trevor Edmonson said exceeded their expectations.
“When you advertise for something out to the public you never know what the response will be. We had a steady stream of cars all day and each of our field trips was well attended. We had 4 large pieces of equipment (2 tractors, skidsteer, marshmaster) on display and several times I looked over to see all four of them full of kids and families.”
Although the Kankakee Sands are well known for their bison, Edmonson conveyed that the nature preserve provides other benefits as well.
“We offer a wide range of opportunities, folks can come hike our trails any time. We have some of the best birdwatching you can find, supporting over 250 species as well as nearly 70 butterflies. If you are interested in getting your hands dirty we have a robust volunteer program where we learn about and manage for invasive species, native plant identification and seed collection, as well as interpretation. Our site also host researchers and students from various universities. Every year we host many school groups for tours and activities. Giving people immersive opportunities to be in a high quality natural area is key to drive here at Kankakee Sands. We hope in the near future to make significant improvements to our trailheads, signage, and wildlife viewing spaces that will allow for even more local programming opportunities.”
Those interested in scheduling a tour of the Kankakee Sands or those looking to get involved in their cause can reach out to Trevor via email at trevor.edmonson@tnc.org.
On Nov. 5, the Kankakee Sands will celebrate National Bison Day. The staff and bison rangers will be available to give tours of the bison corral and provide information about the bison as well as the prairies.