The Nature Conservancy is inviting the public to celebrate the Prairie’s Past and Future for the 25th anniversary of the Kankakee Sands.
The event will take place at on Sept. 24 at the Kankakee Sands Office located at 3294 N. US Highway 41 in Morocco.
Those who attend can enjoy food and drinks, arts and crafts, a meet and greet with the staff, information and education, and tractor and equipment displays.
Below is the event activity schedule:
8:30 a.m. - Sunrise Yoga (at the green house)
10 a.m. - Bird Photography Workshop
10 a.m. - Bison Corral Tour
11 a.m. - Prairie Walk in the South Pasture
11 a.m. - Nature Scavenger Hunt
11 a.m. - Bison Corral Tour
1 p.m. - Welcome to Kankakee Sands
2 p.m. - Conrad History Hike (at Conrad Station)
2 p.m. - Prairie Walk in the South Pasture
2 p.m. - Bison Corral Tour