WATSEKA, ILLINOIS - The trial of a Sheldon man accused in a 2019 murder of a teen got underway earlier this week.
Jury was selected March 6 in the murder case of Arthur C. Jensen, who is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the death of at 17-year-old from Sheldon, whom authorities refer to as A.B. because she was a juvenile when she died. States Attorney James Devine reiterated that to the Times-Republic March 7.
Jensen is charged with one count first degree murder with intention to kill/injure and one count of first degree murder with a strong probability to kill/injure.
Police were called to Jensen’s home at 315 W. Main in Sheldon on Aug. 5, 2019, for a disturbance. At that time, Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and investigated the disturbance, speaking with several residents in the area. Sheldon Police arrived and made contact with Jensen, who was taken into custody and police found the victim inside the residence soon after that.
Sheldon Police Chief Bryan Havens testified March 7 in Judge Michael Sabol’s courtroom that when he arrived he spoke with Jensen. He said Jensen told him that A.B. had been at his house earlier for a yard sale a different day and that she was at his house to look at some Pocahontas toys the day she was murdered. Havens said that when he spoke with Jensen about what happened on Aug. 5, 2019, Jensen told him that he has anger issues and then told him “I (expletive) strangled her.”
When asked by defense attorney Lance Cagle about taking Jensen into custody, Havens said agreed that Jensen turned himself in and that it was calm and without incident.
Assistant States Attorney Michael Quinlan and Cagle each signed several stipulations with Sabol read into the record. The stipulations were written testimony from several state police and forensic officers, which Sabol said the jury was to treat as though they had testified in person. Throughout the stipulation letters read, each person testifying noted the protocol used to make sure that there was no tampering with the evidence throughout the process.
The first was the statement of Illinois State Trooper Timothy LeMasters, who was called to the Sheldon scene on Aug. 5 by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police to investigate the scene, which LeMaster said he did. He took hundreds of photos inside and outside the house and garage areas. Included in the photos were pictures of a blue nylon rope found on the premises that was similar to the one that was found around A.B.'s neck at the scene. LeMasters also found and processed at the scene a video hard drive and Jensen’s Samsung cell phone. LeMasters also was present at the autopsy the next day and collected pictures there as well.
A written testimony from Lt. Eric Starkey of the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, who took care of evidence for the department. He said that there were several items sent to the Illinois State Police lab including a sex assault kit, the Samsung phone and the video hard drive. There were also DNA samples from A.B. and Jensen and the rope. When the items were returned to Iroquois County they were logged and placed in the evidence room.
State Police evidence technician Paul Ringer outlined his procedure for keeping the evidence secure while it was in Joliet. State police forensic scientist Kelly Kranjnik also outlined her process working with the DNA. She said she had a DNA lab standard for A.B., for Jensen and DNA from the rope. She created a test samples from those which were then secured until they could be examined by forensic scientist Katherine Sullivan. She said that the testing samples from A.B., Jensen and the rope concluded that there was DNA from both Jensen and A.B. on the rope.
Dr. Michael Humilier performed the autopsy on A.B. He noted there was a blue rope around her neck and that there were ligature marks on her neck as well as abrasions and petechial hemorrhaging. His conclusion was that A.B.'s cause of death was ligature strangulation.
The last written testimony was by Raymond Gondek from Illinois State Police investigating, who specializes in electronic evidence recovery. He said he examined the video hard drive and the Samsung cell phone and captured information that was specific to the date and case in question.
The jury of nine men and three women and two male alternate jurors was dismissed by Sabol for the evening about 4:40 p.m. March 7. He cautioned them on talking to each other or others about the case or for reading or listening to media reports.
The case was to resume at 9:30 a.m. March 8 with the state continuing with at least one more witness before the defense was to present its side. As of press time, the jury could start deciding the verdict as soon as the afternoon of March 8.