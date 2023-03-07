Iroquois County

WATSEKA, ILLINOIS - The trial of a Sheldon man accused in a 2019 murder of a teen got underway earlier this week.

Jury was selected March 6 in the murder case of Arthur C. Jensen, who is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the death of at 17-year-old from Sheldon, whom authorities refer to as A.B. because she was a juvenile when she died. States Attorney James Devine reiterated that to the Times-Republic March 7. 

