STATEHOUSE – The Indiana House of Representatives on March 9 advanced legislation supported by State Reps. Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) to expand work-based learning opportunities in high schools around the state, according to information from Negele's office.

Morrison said House Bill 1002 would create Career Scholarship Accounts for Hoosier students to pay for career training, apprenticeships, certifications and internships. The legislation would also allow quality, work-based learning to count toward high school graduation requirements and create a framework for students to earn a post-secondary credential.

