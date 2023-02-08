The Morocco Town Council conducted its monthly meeting on February 7 at Morocco Town Hall.
Those in attendance were Town Council President Bob Gonczy, Town Clerk Sherri Rainford, Town Council members Nicole Kimbrell and Jason Cornell, Town Marshal Dustin Gary, Street Superintendent Brian Vanderwall, and Town Attorney Rebecca Goddard.
To start off the meeting, those in attendance gave the pledge of allegiance. The council then recognized Duke Gagnon. Gagnon was honored after he decided not to run for town council. He was an active board member from 2008-2022.
Gonczy thanked Gagnon for his 15 years of service on the council. “15 years is a long time,” said Gonczy. “If you do anything for 15 years, the community owes you a ton of gratitude and respect.” Because of Gagnon’s love for baseball, he was gifted an engraved wooden Louisville Slugger baseball bat as well as a plaque.
Jason Cornell then made a motion to appoint Gonczy as Board president for the year, which passed 3-0. Nicole Kimbrell moved to appoint Cornell as Vice President, which also passed 3-0. Kimbrell was then appointed as Trustee with a 3-0 vote. The town council then moved to appoint Kimbrell to the Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission (KIRPC). The motion was approved.
A discussion was had about a $10,000 match for town beautification from Newton County Economic Development Director, Tim Myers along with a grant from KIRPC for $10,000. They discussed obtaining estimates for a new pavilion in Recher Park. Gonczy has asked FBI buildings for a price quote and Street Superintendent Brian Vanderwall said he will get estimates as well.
They then discussed department and board liaisons. Bob Gonczy will be the liaison for town employees, town utilities, and the utility board. Nicole Kimbrell will act as the liaison for the police department and planning commission. Jason Cornell will be the liaison for the Morocco Fire Department. All three will work as liaisons for the conservancy district and economic development.
The Town Council then reviewed its top 10 goals and priorities. Those goals are:
-Update Employee Handbook
-Order IACT/AIM Handbooks
-Road agreement with Newton County
-Establish the Morocco Re-Development Commission
-Well #1 rehabilitation
-Meter replacement project
-Town Park Project
-Adopt-a-spot (welcome signs/flower planters)
-Asset inventory
-Tim Storey properties
Town Attorney Rebecca Goddard discussed establishing a redevelopment board. The board would consist of five members. Three will be appointed by the town board president and two would be appointed by the town council. There will also be one non-voting school board member. Members must live in Morocco or the two-mile buffer and must also be bonded for $15,000. Goddard then directed the council with how to proceed with the redevelopment board. Voting will take place at the March 7 Town Council meeting. Gronczy motioned to appoint Kimbrell to the redevelopment commission, which passed 3-0. Kimbrell then motioned to appoint Cornell, which also passed 3-0.
Jane Cowan, a representative for Lifewise Academy North Newton, a bible-based education center, addressed the council about acquiring a monetary donation for a bus.
“Right now our main interest is procuring a bus,” Cowan said to the council. “We put in a bid for one we didn’t know how hot the bus market was. We have a bus budget that we are working on. It helps improve transportation for the students from elementary school to the United Church. Even though it is only a block and a half, it saves us seven minutes of instruction time so we have more time with the students to teach them. So, that is our main budget goal right now.”
Gonczy responded saying they would meet about the issue and be back in touch.
The North Newton Archery Club requested a $350 donation for archery equipment. Cornell made a motion to approve the donation, which passed 3-0.
Brian Vanderwall then addressed an issue regarding obtaining a new lawnmower, which the council said they would need a price quote in order to oblige.
The meeting was then adjourned at 7:30 p.m.