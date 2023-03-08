gonczy

Morocco Town Council President, Bob Gonczy, speaks with county board members during the March 7 meeting.

 Photo by ZACK WATERS

The Morocco Town Council convened for their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on March 7.

Those in attendance at the meeting were Council Members Bob Gonczy, and Jason Cornell, Clerk Treasurer Sherri Rainford, and Town Attorney Rebecca Goddard. Town Employees, Dustin Gary and Brian Vanderwall were also in attendance along with Building Commissioner, David Hoaks.

