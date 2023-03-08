The Morocco Town Council convened for their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on March 7.
Those in attendance at the meeting were Council Members Bob Gonczy, and Jason Cornell, Clerk Treasurer Sherri Rainford, and Town Attorney Rebecca Goddard. Town Employees, Dustin Gary and Brian Vanderwall were also in attendance along with Building Commissioner, David Hoaks.
After reciting The Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting began with a concerned resident on Beaver Street. The resident took issue with a neighbor running a log-cutting business out of their house that is keeping them up at night. The council asked the resident to get in touch with Gary to file a report, who will then get in touch with Goddard.
Another concerned resident addressed the council regarding city dog ordinances. The resident had been attacked by a dog in town two years ago. On March 7, the resident's dog was attacked on a walk by two other dogs on Beaver Street. The resident stated that this was not the first time these dogs have attacked and expressed their concern to the board that someone is going to get seriously injured if the city's dog ordinances are not enforced. Gary stated that he would talk to the people on Beaver Street, make a report, and meet with Goddard.
One resident asked the council about a property that is for sale on Beaver Street. The property is located in the two-mile buffer and the resident asked if he could put cattle on the property. There is an ordinance in the town of Morocco disallowing farm animals within 750 feet of a water and sewer line, which is the case with the property in question.
There was an issue brought up by a resident concerning a possible wind farm that is soliciting residents in the two-mile buffer of Morocco. The resident is against the possible wind farm. Goddard then referenced the Newton County Ordinance on wind farms, to which the resident asked if the board could pass their own ordinance. The board stated they would look over some things and meet with Goddard on how they wish to proceed.
Two residents in attendance addressed the council regarding property for sale by the Morocco Masonic Lodge. The residents are interested in the property and would like to build on it. The residents asked the board if the town could provide water and sewer to the new home. The board's water and sewer representative, Brady Decker, stated that running a water line was possible, but there would be an issue with a sewer line. Gonczy told the residents the council would investigate further and let them know as soon as possible.
Building Commissioner David Hoaks brought up an issue with a business owner on State Street doing work without a permit. Hoaks has asked the business owner to cease working on the property until he had the proper paperwork. The owner continued renovations after they were asked to stop, then came in on March 7 to fill out the permit. Hoaks mentioned there are more steps to take before the permit can be issued and will contact the owner to inform them of the next steps.
Trending Food Videos
According to the minutes from the meeting, Decker then presented the board with the Midwest Contract Operations report for the month.
A proposal to amend the current salary ordinance was made by Gonczy to Rainford. Rainford will amend it and send it go Goddard to be approved in April's meeting.
Trumpet Vine will be in charge of flowers, signs and parks for the town of Morocco. Gonczy motioned to accept Trumpet Vine's quote which was seconded by Cornell with the motion passing 2-0.
Vanderwall then presented the council with a work log. He also noted that the town has received a new bobcat skid steer and that J.R. Yoder has installed two water meters for the new home on Beaver Street.
The town council has now offered full-time employees health insurance. Goddard presented the board with a new ordinance to establish a health care fund, which will be used to pay for the health insurance. Goddard also brought certificates for those appointed to the Morocco Redevelopment Commission. Those on the board are Bob Gonczy, Jason Cornell, Nikki Kimbrell, Casey Ehlinger, and J.R. Yoder. There will also be one non-voting school board member, Diane Gonczy.
$1,000 will be donated from the board to Morocco Projects Unlimited. Half is to be used for Bingo and the other half for the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt. Cornell motioned to approve the donation, which was seconded by Gonczy. The motion passed 2-0.
Another donation of $500 will be made to the Morocco Summer Baseball League. The motion was made by Cornell and seconded by Gonczy, passing 2-0.
The meeting was then adjourned at 7:30 p.m.