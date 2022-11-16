Molter

Justice Derek Molter, second from right, had his ceremonial robing ceremony Tuesday at the Indiana Statehouse. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

Indiana Supreme Court Justice Derek Molter’s ceremonial robing ceremony Nov. 1 was a who’s who of jurisprudence, with a few jokes thrown in.

He is the newest member of the five-member court, appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. He started work Sept. 1 and has already worked on more than 100 cases.

