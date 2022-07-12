Miss Newton County Fair 2021 Carly James gave her farewell speech during the 2022 fair queen pageant July 11.
“This year was full of so many unforgettable memories,” she said. “I’m going to share just a few highlights with you.”
She said it was her 10th and final for 4-H. She was able to show her animals one last time.
“I love seeing how everyone comes together to celebrate the 10-year members. It’s a sweet reminder that 4-H really is the heart of this fair,” she said.
“During the week we had Miss Piggy’s breakfast pretty much every single morning. We went to Earth Night and made homemade paper and learned about the local wildlife. Earth Night has always been one of my favorites. We filled up on as many lemon shakeups as possible and ate our fair share of pork burgers and fried green beans. I also got to try ax throwing, which is really fun.”
She said at the state fair she got to meet the other contestants from around the state.
“Queen’s Day at the state fair was one of my favorite days, with over 100 other fair queens. Any chance I get to go to the state fair is a good day.
“I got to participate in a duck race. Yes, I raced a duck and I won, which was super awesome,” she said.
“I’ve been given the opportunity to be Little Miss, Miss Teen and Miss Newton County and was blessed to represent the county three separate years. This one I can say was easily the best by far.
“I’ve taken joy in every ribbon I was able to hand to a hard working 4-Her and all of the child like wonder that little girls look at me with when I tell them they, too, can be a queen some day.
“I’m proud of the way that the National Anthem is sung on the fairgrounds. Everyone stops what they are doing and turns to the nearest flag. I’m thankful for the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. Thanks to the fair board members, educators, 4-H leaders and everyone in between. They are some of the nicest people you will ever meet.
“I’m blessed that we have the privilege to pray before every goat show. Newton County is a special place. No one is a stranger here. I’ve been thinking a lot about phrase “dig your roots”. I’m so grateful that Newton County is where I dug my roots. Digging your roots doesn’t mean that you grew up here and it doesn’t mean that you’re going to spend the rest of your life here. It’s all about where your heart is. No matter where you go you will always find your way back home.
“Newton County always has been and always will be home for me. It’s not the place, it’s the people, that make this the best county in Indiana. I might be a little bit biased but I really do believe that.”
James thanked the pageant committee, the fair board, and several others. She also thanked her family, whom she said has supported her and helped her through the years.
“I’m grateful for all you. And I’m grateful for everyone that came here tonight to support the fair and our girls.
“Whoever gets this opportunity, live it up. Eat the fair food. Get the extra lemon shakeup. Do the duck race. Talk to all those little girls.
“Newton County you are home. You always have been. You always will be. There’s no better place to dig your roots. It has been an honor to be your queen.”