Miss Indiana State Fair Queen Alyssa McKillip visited the Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair July 22 and attended the queen pageant.
McKillip helped Miss Newton County Fair 2021 Carley James, who crowned Hannah Vanderwall as Miss Newton County Fair 2022.
McKillip spoke to the audience at the pageants about the Indiana State Fair, which is coming up July 29 through Aug. 21.
She sad the slogan this year is “Fun at the Speed of Summer”. “This celebrates Indiana’s historic automobile industry, which I think is really interesting and very special for Indiana,” she said.
There are several new food features, she said. “I’d like to take some time to talk about the Girl Scout cookie thin mint milkshake that will be offered. We also are going to have a state fair charcuterie board. If you know what a charcuterie board is, it has cheese, maybe some belly meat, some pickles, all of those fixtures. Make it state fair themed and you have some popcorn, caramel corn, cotton candy and funnel cakes and all of that good stuff.” There will also be peach shakeups offered this year.
There are several entertainment options at the state fair. Carly Pearce, Trace Adkins and Travis Tritt will all be performing, along with some other artists.
A Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show is planned along with many other events and activities throughout the fair.
“There is a lot of information you will find at the state fair website,” she said.