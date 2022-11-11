The Brook-Iroquois Township Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Kentland-Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department as automatic mutual aid, were alerted to a residential structure fire at 2:47pm Thursday at 416 East Main Street in Brook.
Upon arrival five minutes later, Brook firefighters discovered a working fire in the rear of the home and executed a quick knock down of the flames.
One of the two residents was at home at the time of the fire. The house is owned by Caroline and Carolina Azcuna. The cause of the fire is believed to be embers from a nearby leaf fire that caught items on the patio on fire which then spread to the back porch.
Fire damage was confined to the back porch and kitchen but the entire house sustained extensive smoke damage. Eleven Brook firefighters were assisted by 10 firefighters from Kentland and were on the scene a little over an hour.
There were no injuries reported but several cats and dogs perished. The damage is estimated at $75,000 to $100,000 and the house was insured.
Also assisting at the scene was Newton County EMS and officers from the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and Newton County Drug Task Force assisted with traffic control.