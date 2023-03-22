REYNOLDS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joined BioTown AG officials, county officials and others involved in the newest BioTown AG venture, BioGas LLC. The Agriculture business in Reynolds welcomed all who are involved in the process of changing livestock manure into clean natural gas from methane produced by the waste. BioTown General Manager Chad Hoerr said they turn waste into valuable energy.
BioGas has partnered with five area dairies to take their animal waste and turn it into usable sustainable clean energy in the form of methane and natural gas. The waste products are introduced to a digester, which produces methane gas that then goes into a cleaning process to become a clean natural gas.
Methane gas also runs the engines of a generator that produces electricity that goes into NIPSCO’s grid.
BioTown Ag is run entirely on power produced from animal waste.
Though a partnership with Green Rock Energy, the company has joined the latest trend of creating usable fuel from waste products.
BioAg founder and company president, Brian Furrer, said BioTown BioGas is a new entity, a new venture transporting waste from dairies to their digester to a NIPSCO pipeline to transport the gas anywhere in the U.S. He said it is only possible through the work of a lot of great people and great relationships. He thanked his family and employees who “worked so hard to make this day possible.”
Furrer introduced Crouch saying the state has been a really great partner in this venture. “We are fortunate to live in a state that views what we’re doing as favorable, that livestock production is good for the state and the economy.”
Crouch told Furrer, the company is helping Indiana imagine the future by helping the state reduce its carbon footprint. “It’s an honor to be here at this momentous occasion,” she said.
The newest venture brings 40 to 50 more high paying jobs to the county, and gives the dairies a new revenue source.
Crouch said Forbes magazine named Indiana the best state to start a business. “That didn’t happen by accident,” she said. “Indiana is a leader in innovation and a trailblazer.” Other states are following Indiana’s lead. Furrer and BioTown Ag showcases the best of Indiana’s ability to turn vision into commitment and commitment into action, she said.