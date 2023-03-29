Women

Photo contributed

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, front row center, along with the Indiana Arts Commission, announced the 2023 Hoosier Women Artists awardees at a celebration in the Indiana Statehouse March 29.

 Photo contributed

STATEHOUSE (March 29, 2023) – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, along with the Indiana Arts Commission, announced the 2023 Hoosier Women Artists awardees at a celebration in the Indiana Statehouse March 29, according to a news release from Crouch’s office.

“It is amazing to annually honor many of the state’s outstanding female artists,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I am very proud to play a role in highlighting Hoosier Women Artists by showcasing their artwork in my own office year after year.”

Tags