MOROCCO — The Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area (FWA) Shooting Range will open to the public today.
An official grand opening celebration will be Nov. 7-8. During the event, range visitors will be able to shoot for free. DNR encourages Hoosiers to come out and use the range during this event and meet the new operator, Dustin Kidd, along with his team of Range Safety Officers. Kidd plans to emphasize firearm training and host a variety of training events for all skill levels beginning in spring.
Range hours will be:
March 1- Nov. 30:
Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT
Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT
Dec. 1- Feb. 28 (29)
Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT
Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT
For information on the shooting range, visit on.IN.gov/dnrshootingranges. For information about Willow Slough FWA, see on.IN.gov/willowsloughfwa.